Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 15,950 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 183.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 646,356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 14.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 166,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.