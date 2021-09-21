Millrace Asset Group Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,416. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.96.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Young acquired 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTTR. Roth Capital began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

