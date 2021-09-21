Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 862 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 4.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

