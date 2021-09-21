Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

