Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 273,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 110,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,147. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

