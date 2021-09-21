Saturna Capital CORP Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $930,547,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

FB stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.45. The company had a trading volume of 355,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,570. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

