Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37,641 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 119,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,656. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

