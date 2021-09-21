LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 114,864 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 444,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,183,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

