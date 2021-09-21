Ï„Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $24,623.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5,707.76 or 0.13469504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00171933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00110721 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.77 or 0.06831243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.33 or 1.00013996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.00772795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

