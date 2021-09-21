53,474 Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Tabula Rasa HealthCare comprises approximately 1.4% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after buying an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

TRHC traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

