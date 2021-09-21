Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 4,874 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $942.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $544.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

