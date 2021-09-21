Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 34.1% in August

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 230,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $527.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

