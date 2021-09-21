Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Grows By 35.7%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $12,453,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $12,409,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,948,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,825,000.

NASDAQ:SPKB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

