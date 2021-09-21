Short Interest in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Increases By 34.9%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $560,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 191.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Porch Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

