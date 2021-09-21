Millrace Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Tutor Perini accounts for about 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Tutor Perini worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 199,745 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $620.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

