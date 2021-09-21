Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $434,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,290. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $158.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.