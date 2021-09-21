Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.