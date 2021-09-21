J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider John Hutson Acquires 14 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) insider John Hutson bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £144.48 ($188.76).

JDW traded up GBX 3.77 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,077.77 ($14.08). 187,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

