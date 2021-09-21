Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director David Brunelle Purchases 5,000 Shares

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 2,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.