Sofos Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

