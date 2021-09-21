Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

