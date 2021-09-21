Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 699,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

