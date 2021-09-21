Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HENOY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.93.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.