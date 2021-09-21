Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GDSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 977,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,794. Global Digital Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.