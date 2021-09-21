General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.27. 123,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,622,467. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

