Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 5.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,338.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,287.97. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.