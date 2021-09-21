Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

EFG traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,065 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

