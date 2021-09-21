Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Cutera also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. Cutera has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.