Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $353,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. 417,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,398,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

