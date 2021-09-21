Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 23,448 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 2.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,695,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.77. 14,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,117. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.45 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

