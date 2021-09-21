Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,629,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 164,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,047. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18.

