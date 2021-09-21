Charter Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co. owned about 0.65% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, First National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $389.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

