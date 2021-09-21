Bar Harbor Trust Services Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $58.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,643.73. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,915. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,596.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,488.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

