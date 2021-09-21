Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $141.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.76. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

