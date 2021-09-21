Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,660,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 34,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.44. 383,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,669,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

