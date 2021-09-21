US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.45 billion and the highest is $8.08 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. 14,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.27 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

