ROOBEE Market Capitalization Hits $9.68 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $987,291.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.45 or 0.00412110 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

