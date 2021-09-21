Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $522,530.36 and approximately $7,372.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

