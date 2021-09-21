New South Capital Management Inc. Has $65.07 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $65,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

