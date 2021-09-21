New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,626 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fiserv worth $93,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.01. 42,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,411,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

