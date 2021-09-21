TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,780,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,910 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for 4.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $164,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TEGNA by 47.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

