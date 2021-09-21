Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

