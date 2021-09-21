Saturna Capital CORP Raises Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.