Sofos Investments Inc. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,313 shares of company stock valued at $85,769,644 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,405. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.24. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.