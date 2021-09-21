Saturna Capital CORP Has $32.74 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $32,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.39. 26,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,181. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

