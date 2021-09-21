Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.10% of Newmont worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. 206,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.