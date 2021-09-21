Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 940 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $83,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.76 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

