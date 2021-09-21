U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,273 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 336,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,318. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

