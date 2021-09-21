Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFXY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,156,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,624,461. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

