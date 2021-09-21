AMLT One Day Trading Volume Tops $189,532.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and $189,532.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00130192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045212 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.